Black Widow

Director: Cate Shortland

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, O. T. Fagbenle, Ray Winstone

Release Date: Confirmed for May 1, 2020.

What It Might Be About and What Could Be Next: At Comic-Con, Marvel announced that the film will be set after the events of Civil War and will delve into Natasha Romanoff’s past, including her time in Budapest. Florence Pugh will be playing Yelena Belova, a rival spy who in the comic books also went by the name Black Widow. A trailer screened at the event showed a fight between Yelena and Natasha, Black Widow returning to Budapest, and fighting Taskmaster. It also could flash back to her early days as an operative. What Could Be Next: Since Romanoff is off the table in the present-day MCU, Belova could potentially step in as the new Black Widow for movies through Phase 4 and beyond.

Hot Rumor: That David Harbour is playing the Red Guardian, the Soviet version of Captain America. At Comic-Con, it was revealed that Harbour is playing Alexi—the same name of a character in the comics who portrayed the Red Guardian—and when he was interviewed he said that he has “complicated feelings” for Captain America and that “we’ll understand a bit of that “later.

.