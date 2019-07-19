Captain Marvel 2

Directors: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck

Cast: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Lashana Lynch

Release Date: Film confirmed to be coming in Phase 5 (which will be the 2022-23 movies and TV shows). Date yet to be confirmed, but potentially on July 29, 2022, a date Marvel has reserved. Marvel usually likes to give some time to breathe between individual hero films, and with the first Captain Marvel released in 2019, this gap feels about right.

What It Might Be About and What Could Be Next: With Captain Marvel serving as an origin story for Carol Danvers (Larson) and taking place mostly in 1995, this sequel could reveal some of the adventures the hero went on during the gap between that time and 2023, where Avengers: Endgame finished up. It also could push things forward and take the MCU further out into the universe and to new planets and heroes.

Hot Rumor: That Captain Marvel 2 will include a “Secret Invasion” storyline, a well-known crossover storyline in the comics that saw alien Skrulls (who appeared in Captain Marvel) impersonate major heroes on Earth. It also may include the space-based S.H.I.E.L.D. organization from the comics, known as S.W.O.R.D., which was hinted at in the after-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury setting up a base in space.

