Doctor Strange 2 – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Director: Scott Derrickson

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Tilda Swinton

Release Date: May 5, 2021

What It Might Be About and What Could Be Next: Doctor Strange opened up the idea of the multiverse and the mystical, and this film is leaning into that. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, will be tagging along for the ride to add some more power to the mix. Derrickson has been quoted saying that he’d like to have Nightmare in the next film and that could be a potential villain for him to explore. Derrickson also said he wants to make it the first “scary” Marvel movie at Comic-Con. WandaVision will also directly lead into the events of the film.