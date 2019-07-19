Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Director: James Gunn

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn

Release Date: Film confirmed to be coming in Phase 5 by Feige (which will be the 2022-23 movies and TV shows). Date yet to be confirmed, but likely May 6, 2022, with all the slots through 2021 now confirmed for Marvel.

What It Might Be About and What Could Be Next: Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Guardians accepted Thor into their ranks (even if it’s temporary) and went out on a search for Gamora (Saldana), who went missing after the major battle against Thanos. The movie likely will follow the Guardians as they search for Gamora and see how Thanos’ damage has affected the far reaches of space in the MCU.

Hot Rumor: That Lady Gaga will be playing a love interest for Rocket Racoon, reuniting her with her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper (and likely reigniting rumors that they’re an item.)

