Other Future Projects

Fantastic Four: While a date wasn’t announced, Feige confirmed that the Fantastic Four will be back for Phase 5 of the MCU down the line.

Deadpool: The last two Deadpool films were massively successful and everyone loves Ryan Reynolds’ take on the character. The future is up in the air on whether Deadpool will come directly into the MCU or keep his own franchise, but there’s too much money to be made to leave Reynolds on the sidelines.

X-Men: At Comic-Con, Feige said that while he didn’t have time to talk about it, that “mutants” will be coming. Marvel is probably thrilled to have the X-Men back. Fox made a a number of solid films using the characters, but never seemed to fully understand them. Now Marvel will be able to take their time to find the right way to bring the mutants into the MCU. Also, Wolverine is one of the most popular Marvel characters of all-time—in the comics and on film—and while Hugh Jackman did an incredible job with the character, fans likely will be excited to see who gets to play Logan next.

Another Avengers, possibly Dark Avengers or Young Avengers: Whether it’s a new team of Avengers like Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and whoever else—or a whole other team altogether—Marvel likely will want to keep the Avengers series (or whatever team-up series they do) going.

Disney+ Series

Kevin Feige said that unlike the Marvel TV shows like Daredevil and Luke Cage, these will be more connected to the overall MCU.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier: This one will follow Falcon (Anthony Mackie) as he takes over as Captain America for Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier had great chemistry over the last few films and should make for a great pairing. Confirmed for Fall 2020. Daniel Bruhl is also returning as Baron Zemo from Civil War.

Loki: The show is expected to follow Tom Hiddelston’s God of Mischief as he wreaks havoc across time periods in the MCU. Confirmed to follow Endgame‘s Loki and coming in Spring 2021.

WandaVision: Starring Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), as well as Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The series will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and also connect with Doctor Strange 2.

Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner is expected to reprise his role as the sharp-shooting hero as he takes a young archer under his wing, Kate Bishop. This storyline would likely follow a similar story to a recent comic book run for the character. Confirmed for Fall 2021.

Here’s the official news on the other projects coming up:

Blade in Phase 5:

Hawkeye:

What If…?

Loki:

WandaVision