Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Cast: Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tony Leung as the Mandarin, Akwafina

Release Date: Confirmed for February 12, 2021.

What It Might Be About and What Could Be Next: In the comics, the Shang-Chi character first appeared in 1973 and is a master in martial arts and fighting. Later in the comics, he gained the ability to make duplicates of himself, but it’s not clear what Marvel will do with the film character yet.

Hot Rumor: Shang-Chi has a connection to the Mandarin in the comics, and there’s some speculation that the villain could appear. The character has already appeared in the MCU—sort of: Ben Kingsley played “The Mandarin” in Iron Man 3, but he turned out to be an English actor named Trevor Slattery and a front for Aldrich Killian‘s (Guy Pearce) bad deeds. (This one turned out to be true!)