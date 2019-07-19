Spider-Man 3

Director: Likely Jon Watts after he directed Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Angourie Rice

Release Date: Yet to be confirmed, but with Homecoming released in 2017 and Far From Home released in 2019, it’s likely Sony/Marvel will schedule a 2021 release. Sony has a date reserved already for July 2021, and this film could be it.

What It Might Be About and What Could Be Next: The most consequential moment of Far From Home came after the credits started rolling: Spider-Man hater and “journalist” J.J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons, reprising his role from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy) reveals to the world that Peter Parker is actually Spider-Man. The movie will almost certainly deal with the fallout, although Marvel could have it both ways: The story could play things out at the beginning with Parker’s identity out there, but later on have an event/situation play out that makes everyone forget (in the comics, Doctor Strange cast a spell that made everyone forget this fact, so there’s precedent.) Michael Keaton’s Vulture and Mac Gargan a.k.a. The Scorpion (Michael Mando) could also be featured as villains after sitting out Far From Home.

Hot Rumor: That Miles Morales, the popular Spider-Man from the comics and animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, could appear. In Homecoming, Donald Glover was featured in a small role as Aaron Davis, who in the comics is Miles’ uncle.

