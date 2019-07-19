The Basics: The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Total Movies and Box Office: 23 movies and counting, with a box office total of over $22.2 billion (as of July 19, 2019).

The Leader: Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios. Feige has been working on superhero films since the first X-Men movie in 2000, and since becoming the head of Marvel Studios and bringing Iron Man to theaters, he’s been a stalwart in shepherding the MCU to unparalleled Hollywood success with a connected universe of movies.

The Phases: Phase 1 included Iron Man (2008), The Incredible Hulk (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), Thor (2011), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), and The Avengers (2012). Phase 2 comprised of Iron Man 3 (2013), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), and Ant-Man (2015). Phase 3 included Captain America: Civil War (2016), Doctor Strange (2016), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). This main group of phases is known as “The Infinity Saga”.