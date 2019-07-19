Eternals

Director: Chloe Zhao

Cast: Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh.

Release Date: November 6, 2020.

What It Might Be About and What Could Be Next: Richard Madden put it this way at Comic-Con: “The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens sent here by the Celestials to save humankind from the Deviants.” As the Marvel website describes them, the Eternals are “a race of god-like beings locked in a millennium-old conflict with the less-evolved Deviants and their originators, the Celestials. Each Eternal has watched civilizations burgeon and die from their domain of Olympia – they are immortals blessed with strange, sometimes monstrous, powers.” Yeah…that’s a lot. This movie could explore the origins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how these characters have influenced past events.

Laying the Track Already: Celestials have been mentioned in the Guardians of the Galaxy series multiple times, and some of the Eternals are originally from the planet Titan, the same home world of Avengers bad guy Thanos (Josh Brolin), who himself is a Eternal–Deviant hybrid in the comics.

Hot Rumor: As if Angelina Jolie wasn’t enough, MCU Cosmic—who first broke the news that an Eternals film was in development—reported that Keanu Reeves is “being sought” for a role in the film.