Thor 4 – Thor: Love and Thunder

Director: Taika Waititi

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman

Release Date: November 5, 2021. Confirmed at Comic-Con.

What It Might Be About and What Could Be Next: Natalie Portman is returning to the series to play Jane Foster—and a female Thor. It’ll be based on Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor storyline in the comics. Thompson returns as Valkirye and will be looking for a “queen” as the leader of Asgard. With Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson likely done with MCU movies apart from potential cameos in the future, Hemsworth is being positioned as one of the central characters from the original Avengers team. Expect a very Thor-focused story moving forward.

