Acclaimed singer/songwriter Matt Costa will be joining us on Facebook Live this Thursday at 3 p.m. PST. for our inaugural Men’s Journal Social Concert, powered by Fender.

The “Sunshine” singer just released a new album, Yellow Coat, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the virtual stage. The roughly 30-minute concert will be free to watch and will provide you with a simple opportunity to sit back, unwind and enjoy some great music from a talented artist.

We hope everyone is staying healthy, safe and sane as we work together to navigate the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19. But just because we can’t come together to enjoy an in-person concert right now, that doesn’t mean the music needs to stop.

To keep the groove going, Men’s Journal, Fender and Matt Costa have joined forces to bring the music directly to you. In addition to playing a collection of songs from his popular catalog of music, Matt will also be answering a few questions from the Men’s Journal audience!

If you want to ask Matt a question, simply drop a line in the comments below and we’ll pass along the best ones. Then don’t forget to set a reminder for Thursday at 3 p.m. PST. and be sure to follow our Facebook page.



In the meantime, check out one of Matt’s new songs, Slow, from his latest album.

