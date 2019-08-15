Michael B. Jordan just found himself another franchise. The Creed II and Black Panther star has been locked in to play the Tom Clancy character John Clark for a new film series, according to Variety. Clark, along with Jack Ryan, is one of Clancy’s most well-known characters from his series of bestselling novels.

Paramount Pictures is putting together the new franchise, and two films are expected to be developed as part of the series, according to the report. The two books that are being adapted include “Rainbow Six” and “Without Remorse,” both of which center on Clark. The first film being developed is Without Remorse, which will give the origin story of Jordan’s character.

Recently, Amazon debuted the first season of Jack Ryan, with Office actor John Krasinski taking on the role of the iconic character. The show has already been picked up for a second season and has received positive reviews.

The character of John Clark, a former Navy Seal who became an operations officer for the CIA, has been on the big screen before. Willem Dafoe in starred as the character in Clear and Present Danger alongside Harrison Ford’s Jack Ryan, while Liev Schreiber played Clark in The Sum of All Fears, which had Ben Affleck in the lead role of Ryan. While nothing about a potential crossover between Krasinski’s Ryan and Jordan’s Clark has been reported, the characters have interacted in many of Clancy’s books over the years.

The news about the Tom Clancy series marks another big development for Jordan. The actor already starred in one of the biggest movies ever, Black Panther, and he released Creed II later that same year. Jordan now is getting Oscar buzz for his film Just Mercy, coming out December 2019.

