Michael B. Jordan Searches for Revenge in New ‘Without Remorse’ Trailer

The official trailer for Without Remorse, the Tom Clancy thriller starring Michael B. Jordan, has arrived, and it gives us a telling introduction to Jordan’s character, a former Navy SEAL and CIA operations officer named John Clark. In the trailer, one character remarks to another, “He is more dangerous and effective than any man we have in the field.”

From there, all hell breaks loose.

Although Jordan has teased a clip of the film before, this is the first official glimpse of the upcoming film. Without Remorse is based on Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel of the same name, and it follows Clark as he seeks revenge after Russian assassins murder his wife. Although he manages to kill two of the assassins, he has to track down the third, which leads him to a fiery encounter with a Russian diplomat. He then takes part in a top-secret mission capture the third assassin in Russia, but while there, he uncovers a vast conspiracy—and must choose whether or not to expose the devastating truth.

Clark definitely lives up to the assessment he’s given at the opening clip: As the action jumps between various hand-to-hand combat scenes, parachute drops, and surprise attacks, it’s clear he’s a lethal and effective fighter.

“There’s something inside of me,” Clark says in the trailer, “that I can’t turn off.”

Stefano Sollima, who helmed the action flick Sicario: Day of the Soldado starring Josh Brolin, is in the director’s chair for this film, and Will Staples and Taylor Sheridan, who previously worked with Solima on Sicario, wrote the screenplay. Although the film was originally slated for a theatrical release in Sept. 2020, it will now premiere on April 30 on Amazon Prime.

