Michael Strahan is a very busy man. As co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America and GMA3: Strahan, Sara, & Keke (not to mention his several other regular TV gigs and off-screen projects), his schedule is stacked with meetings, tapings, photo shoots, and a whole lot more. But as our writer learned during our cover shoot, the October Men’s Journal cover star handles it all with grace, humor, and a natural gift for storytelling. He makes the balancing act look easy. But really, how does he stay so productive?

He’s quick to give credit to others: “Have a great group of people around you,” he tells Men’s Journal. Being surrounded by a good team means having people to guide you and focus your energy, and that’s a big key to success, Strahan explains.

Motivation is another factor. But being motivated isn’t just a product of forcing himself to do the work. For Strahan, motivation comes from pursuing what he loves. When he’s engaged in projects he’s passionate about, it’s easy to power through tasks and get things done. It also makes him appreciate the work he does every day, and not just see it as another item on an endless to-do list.

“I enjoy what I do,” he says. “Having the opportunity to do things I love to do makes it feel like it’s not work.”

A 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Strahan has morphed into a fully fledged TV star since hanging up his helmet. And as he told us on set, he prefers the on-camera work to hustling around a gridiron (even if he was really good at it).

“What I do now, I talk for a living,” he says. “What I did before, I got beat up for a living. And I prefer to talk, so I’ll take that any day.”

Want to be like Mike? Follow his tips for getting sh*t done, from Strahan’s October 2019 cover story:

Michael Strahan’s 5 Rules for Maximum Efficiency

Music Before Breakfast: Strahan believes waking up to a favorite song (he is partial to Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day”) sparks a reflective and positive start in the morning that can create a “halo effect” on the entire day. Connect With Everyone: Nobody succeeds alone, so Strahan makes it a point to know the names and a few personal details for everyone he works with, from the mail room to the boardroom, so the entire team knows it is valued. Embrace the Power of the Pause: When transitioning between a completed item on the to-do list and what comes next, Strahan tries to take a little time—a short walk, a brief meditation, or even just closing his eyes and taking a deep breath—to clear his head before moving on to the next task. Be a Player: Scientists have found that playfulness leads to lower stress and stronger teamwork. Strahan clowns around before meetings; he’ll also challenge colleagues to a round of foosball over lunch. Have SMART Goals: Dream big for sure, but also develop a way to monitor progress. Strahan’s formula, which he calls SMART, aims to keep goals Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic, Time-Bound.

