Entertainment

Milo Ventimiglia and More Stars Celebrate the Emmys and TV With Audi

Audi Celebrates the 71st Emmys Description: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Milo Ventimiglia attends the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)
Getty Images for Audi / Courtesy of Audi


Earlier this year ahead of the 71st Emmy Awards, some of the biggest stars in television and entertainment got together to celebrate talent in TV and kick off the Emmys weekend.

Audi hosted a party to kick off Emmys weekend at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood to get things going, and it brought out plenty of stars. Audi is the official automotive partner of the 71st Emmy Awards and as part of the event, Audi highlighted the work it’s doing regarding eco-friendly designs and sustainability efforts, including by using products at the event that were reused and recycled after the event was over.

Audi Celebrates the 71st Emmys Description: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Milo Ventimiglia attends the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)
Getty Images for Audi / Courtesy of Audi

Audi brought out some big stars, including Milo Ventimiglia, Brett Gelman, Marti Noxon, Elizabeth Banks, Laura Dern, JB Smoove, Jean-Marc Vallee, and LaKeith Stanfield. At the event, the all-electric Audi e-tron SUV was on display and some of the stars and Emmy nominees at the event were chauffeured in the 2019 Audi Q7 and A8 vehicles.

Here’s a look at some of the stars and moments from the event:

Audi Celebrates the 71st Emmys Description: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Laura Dern and Jean-Marc Vallée attend the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Audi)
Getty Images for Audi / Courtesy of Audi
Audi Celebrates the 71st Emmys Description: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Signage is seen at the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi)
Getty Images for Audi / Courtesy of Audi
Audi Celebrates the 71st Emmys Description: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Brett Gelman and Milo Ventimiglia attend the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audi)
Getty Images for Audi / Courtesy of Audi
Title/Headline: Audi Celebrates the 71st Emmys Description: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: J. B. Smoove attends the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Audi)
Getty Images for Audi / Courtesy of Audi
Audi Celebrates the 71st Emmys Description: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Milo Ventimiglia attends the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood on Thursday, September 19, 2019. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Audi)
Getty Images for Audi / Courtesy of Audi

More from Entertainment