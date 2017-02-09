Milo Ventimiglia and More Stars Celebrate the Emmys and TV With Audi





Earlier this year ahead of the 71st Emmy Awards, some of the biggest stars in television and entertainment got together to celebrate talent in TV and kick off the Emmys weekend.

Audi hosted a party to kick off Emmys weekend at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood to get things going, and it brought out plenty of stars. Audi is the official automotive partner of the 71st Emmy Awards and as part of the event, Audi highlighted the work it’s doing regarding eco-friendly designs and sustainability efforts, including by using products at the event that were reused and recycled after the event was over.

Audi brought out some big stars, including Milo Ventimiglia, Brett Gelman, Marti Noxon, Elizabeth Banks, Laura Dern, JB Smoove, Jean-Marc Vallee, and LaKeith Stanfield. At the event, the all-electric Audi e-tron SUV was on display and some of the stars and Emmy nominees at the event were chauffeured in the 2019 Audi Q7 and A8 vehicles.

Here’s a look at some of the stars and moments from the event: