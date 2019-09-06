This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is set to play iconic daredevil Evel Knievel for a new limited series called Evel, according to Variety. It’ll air on USA Network, with production starting sometime in 2020.

The show will be based on the life of Evel Knievel, who gained worldwide notoriety for his stunts, including an attempt to jump across the Snake River Canyon and his then-world record jump over 19 cars at Ontario Motor Speedway. The series doesn’t yet have an episode count, but the previous USA Network series The Sinner, which started as a limited series, has had two eight-episode seasons.

Ventimiglia will serve as an executive producer on the series, which will be the first time that a scripted series has been based on Knievel.

Ventimiglia is no stranger to riding motorcycles. The actor spoke about his love of riding in his Men’s Journal cover story. The star has three custom Harley-Davidson bikes in his garage, as well as a mint condition ’67 Chevy Chevelle that he rebuilt on his own.

“I’ve got a 2016 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S and a 2014 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob that I’ve had a lot of custom work done to,” Ventimiglia said. “And I picked up a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special, which is a touring bike. I’ve never had one of those before. Tell you what—five in the morning, going to work, it was just cutting through the cold—a really, really nice bike to be on. So now I’m gonna make it my own.”

Ventimiglia originally got his license while working on the show American Dreams, and he’s been riding ever since.

“The longest ride I’ve done so far is Portland to Los Angeles. I did [it] last June with a bunch of friends from Japan and Oregon, and we rode from Portland all the way down south of L.A. to Orange County,” Ventimiglia said. “It was about a four-day trip. Everybody on that ride was on a Harley-Davidson. We were all a pack of Harley fans who love riding and enjoy each other’s company.”

Read Ventimiglia’s full Men’s Journal cover story here, and stay tuned for more updates on Evel as more news gets released.