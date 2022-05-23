Have you missed seeing Tom Cruise on the big screen? You’re in luck: Not only is he reprising his role of Maverick in the upcoming Top Gun sequel (in theaters May 27), he’s also starring in a new installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise. Although Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One won’t premiere until 2023, you can get your first taste of the new film thanks to an explosive new trailer that was released today. After watching the clip, one thing is obvious: Even at just shy of 60 years old, Cruise can still hold his own as Ethan Hunt.

“Action-packed” doesn’t even begin to describe this trailer. Like car chases? There are multiple scenes involving armored trucks, sports cars, and Cruise wheeling a bright yellow Fiat through the narrow streets of a European city. Big on fight scenes? There are plenty of those, too, including a one-on-one knife brawl on a bridge in Venice, scrimages on top of speeding trains, and an epic battle on horseback in the middle of a sandstorm. You’ll even get to see Cruise drive a motorcycle off a cliff. And if that’s not enough suspense for you, you can see him do the same thing in a train, too.

You’ll also notice some familiar faces in the trailer. Most notable is the return of Eugene Kittridge, played by Henry Czerny. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s the first time Kittridge has appeared in a Mission: Impossible movie since the release of the original 1996 film (Czerny played Kittridge in that film as well).

Christopher McQuarrie directed the new installment, and he’s no stranger to the franchise. He previously directed 2018’s Mission: Impossible—Fallout and Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, which premiered in 2015. Interestingly, he also helped write the screenplay for Top Gun: Maverick.

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters July 14, 2023 (Part Two is expected to premiere in 2024). Check it out in the trailer above.

