Ewan McGregor is back in a big way. The actor is set to have a a big fall and an even bigger 2020 with major projects coming up. McGregor sat down with us to speak about all those projects, including Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep adaptation, as the cover star of the November issue of Men’s Journal, which you can find on newsstands everywhere right now.

Along with Doctor Sleep in November, McGregor’s starring as the main villain in the highly anticipated superhero film Birds of Prey, and in the future he’ll be reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a new Star Wars series on Disney Plus.

McGregor sat down with Men’s Journal to talk about some of his favorite gear, food, and more. Watch the video for his full MJ5.

On his favorite gear: “You need a really good tent. If it’s raining, and you’re in a nice tent,. And you’re dry, that’s going to be your favorite thing.”

On his favorite place to travel: “One of my favorite countries is Mongolia. It’s a beautiful place to travel, and there’s wide open spaces, and the night is pitch black. I’ve never seen brighter stars.”

On his favorite workout: “My favorite workout is running. I find that it’s nice for your brain. It’s sort of a little bit of zen.”

On his favorite meal to cook: “I’m such a basic cook. Eggs, omelettes, pasta. I’m like a student.”

On his best piece of advice: “The first job I ever did was a TV series called Lipstick on Your Collar, by a brilliant TV writer called Dennis Potter. At that point, it was my first piece of work, and he was saying: ‘Look, when you see this, you’re going to be offered stuff, and you’re going to want to do all of it.’ And he told me [I] should be careful to do the right thing next, and the next piece of work [I] do is always very important. So I think I—I hope I did that.”

