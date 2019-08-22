Things are not quite what they seem in Motherless Brooklyn. The new trailer for the Edward Norton film has been released, giving the first deep look at the adaptation of the award-winning novel by Jonathan Lethem. Norton pulled triple duty on this film by starring, writing the screenplay, and directing the movie.

Norton adapted the 1999 novel and turned it into a 1950s-set mystery rather than the contemporary New York City setting of the book. The film follows private detective Lionel Essrog, who suffers from Tourette Syndrome, as he tries to solve the murder of his mentor and friend Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). The case will pull him into a major mystery and conspiracy going on in New York City surrounding power broker Moses Randolph (Alec Baldwin).

Here’s a look at the trailer:

Along with Norton and Willis, the film also stars Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Michael K. Williams, Leslie Mann, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Fisher Stevens. Norton optioned the rights for the book over a decade ago, and after a number of starts and stops, the movie is finally coming to theaters.

Motherless Brooklyn will be released on November 1.