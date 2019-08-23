Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut – 40th Anniversary

The Cast: Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen, Frederic Forrest, Albert Hall, Sam Bottoms, Laurence Fishburne and Dennis Hopper

What It’s About: A war epic set during the Vietnam War that follows Captain Benjamin L. Willard (Sheen) as he’s sent on a mission to find and kill Colonel Walter E. Kurtz (Brando), a decorated war veteran who has turned rogue in Camboida. Men’s Journal spoke with director Francis Ford Coppola about the film and he told us that this special cut is the version he feels is “just right” and is more in line with the “cut he originally wanted to have.”

When You Can See It: In theaters now and into the fall, plus on home release starting August 27. (For more info on home release: Apocalypse Now Final Cut will be available on home release on August 27 from Lionsgate. The movie is available on a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and on Digital 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever. Check here to purchase the film and for full details on features and extras on the home release.)