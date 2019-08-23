Joker

The Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, and Shea Whigam

What It’s About: Phoenix takes on the iconic role of the Batman villian Joker in this film, directed by Todd Phillips. It won’t be connected to the usual Batman story, but instead it’s an original film that shows what happens to a man when he is “disregarded by society.” The character will be a standup comic and clown before making the wild transformation.

When You Can See It: October 4

Here’s the trailer: