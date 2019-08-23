Motherless Brooklyn

The Cast: Edward Norton, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Michael K. Williams, Leslie Mann, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Fisher Stevens

What It’s About: Adapted from the award-winning book—but switched from contemporary New York to the 1950s—Motherless Brooklyn is the story follows a private detective named Lionel Essrog (Norton) as he tries to solve the murder of his mentor and friend Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). Essrog has Tourette Syndrome and gets involved in a major conspiracy involving power broker Moses Randolph (Alec Baldwin).

When You Can See It: November 1