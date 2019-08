The Goldfinch

The Cast: Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Jerffrey Wright

What It’s About: Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, the story follows a boy in New York City who loses his mother in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. During the chaos, the boy takes a valuable painting, an action that will have many ramifications through his life.

When You Can See It: September 13