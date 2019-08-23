The Irishman

The Cast: Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin

What It’s About: Based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, the movie follows the life of mob hitman Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) as he looks back on his past life, mob hits, and events with Jimmy Hoffa. The film is the using de-aging techniques to make the actors look decades younger.

When You Can See It: Premiering September 27 at New York Film Festival. Netflix and theater release still TBD.

Here’s the trailer: