Zeroville

The Cast: James Franco, Seth Rogen, Will Ferrell, Danny McBride, Dave Franco, Megan Fox, Craig Robinson

What It’s About: Based on the 2007 novel by Steve Erickson, the story follows an aspiring actor named Vikar (Franco) who shows up in Hollywood in 1969 just as the industry is changing and looks to break in—any way he can. This comedic look at Hollywood during this era has Seth Rogern playing a cigar-chomping, gun-loving character based on writer/director John Milius and a number of actors playing real-life stars, including Dave Franco as Montgomery Clift, Horatio Sanz as Francis Ford Coppola, Scott Haze as Charles Manson, Stewart Strauss as Dennis Hopper, and Thomas Ian Nicholas as Martin Scorsese.

When You Can See It: September 20