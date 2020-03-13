All the Movies and Festivals Postponed or Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus, which began infecting people in China in January, has since spread rapidly across the globe. The coronavirus outbreak has brought with it a wave of cancellations, reschedulings, and postponements—in conferences, sporting events, political rallies, and other major public gatherings. Many schools and businesses are shutting down temporarily as well, in accordance with the CDC’s recommendation to limit public gatherings and large community events.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned large gatherings, and similar actions are happening across the country. The outbreak has already caused seismic shifts in the world of sports. Disney’s California theme parks are closed for the remainder of March starting March 14, while their Florida locations close starting March 16. But theaters are going to have a run for their money this year, too, with most major studios pulling their movies from distribution slates until the fall and many film festivals either postponing or canceling.

Production has halted on high-profile projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Riverdale, The Morning Show, and Marvel’s Shang-Chi. All Broadway shows have been suspended as of March 12, and production on some shows, like Grey’s Anatomy and a number of late-night programs, has been suspended, meaning they will not be airing for several weeks. The fate of other major films and events, like Black Widow and the Cannes Film Festival, is less certain, with distribution studios and organizing committees likely crossing their fingers and hoping the coronavirus’ stateside spread doesn’t worsen in April and May.

With new coronavirus cancellations seemingly happening on the daily, here are the major effects the entertainment industry is experiencing.

(Projects, festivals, and events have been postponed, meaning they have been pulled from the schedule and their new dates have not been announced; rescheduled, meaning new dates have been announced; or canceled, meaning they won’t happen in any capacity this year.)

Movies and TV

A Quiet Place Part II: Postponed

Postponed Mulan: Postponed (though still listed on theater websites)

Postponed (though still listed on theater websites) Antlers: Postponed

Postponed New Mutants: Postponed

Postponed The Lovebirds: Postponed

Postponed The Secret Garden: Postponed

Postponed Sonic the Hedgehog: Chinese release postponed

Chinese release postponed The Truth: Rescheduled summer 2020

Rescheduled summer 2020 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway: Rescheduled Aug. 7, 2020

Rescheduled Aug. 7, 2020 No Time to Die: Rescheduled November 2020

Rescheduled November 2020 Fast and Furious 9: Rescheduled April 2021

Rescheduled April 2021 Grey’s Anatomy: Production suspended

Production suspended The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Production suspended

Production suspended Late Night with Seth Meyers: Production suspended

Production suspended The Wendy Williams Show: Production suspended

Production suspended The Price Is Right: Production suspended

Festivals and Events

Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles: Postponed

Montclair Film Festival: Postponed

Bentonville Film Festival: Postponed

2020 Seattle Jewish Film Festival: Postponed

PaleyFest LA 2020: Postponed

2020 Beverly Hills Film Festival: Postponed

2020 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards: Postponed

Anthology Film Archives: Screenings suspended

Rooftop Films: Screenings suspended

Broadway shows: Suspended as of March 12

2020 RiverRun International Film Festival: Canceled

Sun Valley Film Festival: Canceled

22nd Annual Roger Ebert’s Film Festival: Canceled

New York International Children’s Film Festival: Canceled

Environmental Film Festival: Canceled

Miami Film Festival: Canceled

2020 Full Frame Documentary Film Festival: Canceled

TCM Classic Film Festival: Canceled

CinemaCon 2020: Canceled

WonderCon: Canceled

E3: Canceled

SXSW 2020: Canceled

