All the Movies and Festivals Postponed or Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus, which began infecting people in China in January, has since spread rapidly across the globe. The coronavirus outbreak has brought with it a wave of cancellations, reschedulings, and postponements—in conferences, sporting events, political rallies, and other major public gatherings. Many schools and businesses are shutting down temporarily as well, in accordance with the CDC’s recommendation to limit public gatherings and large community events.
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned large gatherings, and similar actions are happening across the country. The outbreak has already caused seismic shifts in the world of sports. Disney’s California theme parks are closed for the remainder of March starting March 14, while their Florida locations close starting March 16. But theaters are going to have a run for their money this year, too, with most major studios pulling their movies from distribution slates until the fall and many film festivals either postponing or canceling.
Production has halted on high-profile projects like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Riverdale, The Morning Show, and Marvel’s Shang-Chi. All Broadway shows have been suspended as of March 12, and production on some shows, like Grey’s Anatomy and a number of late-night programs, has been suspended, meaning they will not be airing for several weeks. The fate of other major films and events, like Black Widow and the Cannes Film Festival, is less certain, with distribution studios and organizing committees likely crossing their fingers and hoping the coronavirus’ stateside spread doesn’t worsen in April and May.
With new coronavirus cancellations seemingly happening on the daily, here are the major effects the entertainment industry is experiencing.
(Projects, festivals, and events have been postponed, meaning they have been pulled from the schedule and their new dates have not been announced; rescheduled, meaning new dates have been announced; or canceled, meaning they won’t happen in any capacity this year.)
Movies and TV
- A Quiet Place Part II: Postponed
- Mulan: Postponed (though still listed on theater websites)
- Antlers: Postponed
- New Mutants: Postponed
- The Lovebirds: Postponed
- The Secret Garden: Postponed
- Sonic the Hedgehog: Chinese release postponed
- The Truth: Rescheduled summer 2020
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway: Rescheduled Aug. 7, 2020
- No Time to Die: Rescheduled November 2020
- Fast and Furious 9: Rescheduled April 2021
- Grey’s Anatomy: Production suspended
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Production suspended
- Late Night with Seth Meyers: Production suspended
- The Wendy Williams Show: Production suspended
- The Price Is Right: Production suspended
Festivals and Events
Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles: Postponed
Montclair Film Festival: Postponed
Bentonville Film Festival: Postponed
2020 Seattle Jewish Film Festival: Postponed
PaleyFest LA 2020: Postponed
2020 Beverly Hills Film Festival: Postponed
2020 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards: Postponed
Anthology Film Archives: Screenings suspended
Rooftop Films: Screenings suspended
Broadway shows: Suspended as of March 12
2020 RiverRun International Film Festival: Canceled
Sun Valley Film Festival: Canceled
22nd Annual Roger Ebert’s Film Festival: Canceled
New York International Children’s Film Festival: Canceled
Environmental Film Festival: Canceled
Miami Film Festival: Canceled
2020 Full Frame Documentary Film Festival: Canceled
TCM Classic Film Festival: Canceled
CinemaCon 2020: Canceled
WonderCon: Canceled
E3: Canceled
SXSW 2020: Canceled
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!