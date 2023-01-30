Craving another caper after Glass Onion? Netflix has just what you need—Murder Mystery 2, a sequel to 2019’s Murder Mystery starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

Here, the duo are reprising their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz, a married couple framed in the first film for the murder of a billionaire while vacationing in Europe. In this sequel (set four years later), they’re trying to launch their own private detective business while embarking on another ill-fated vacation.

It all begins with their friend Maharaja’s wedding on a private island. When the groom is kidnapped and the abductors demand a ransom be sent to Paris, the Spitzes jump on a golden opportunity to prove their chops as private detectives—while snagging a little working vacation in the process.

“Well, you always wanted to go to Paris,” Sandler’s Nick Spitz says to his wife Audrey in the trailer.

From there, it’s Mission: Impossible meets SNL. The trailer shows the Spitzes arriving in Paris to deliver the money—then cuts to them in the back of a moving van as they face off against two masked assailants. It’s pretty standard action movie fare, except the Spitzes are not cold-blooded assassins. When Nick gets into a tight spot, he screams at Audrey: “Shoot this guy!” But she’s not comfortable with wielding deadly force: “I don’t want to kill anybody!”

Then (spoiler alert) Audrey accidentally puts an axe through the van driver’s head. Plus one for her bodycount.

Jeremy Garelick, who directed the original Murder Mystery, returned to helm Murder Mystery 2. The film also stars Adeel Akhtar as Maharaja along with Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon.

The film premieres on Netflix on March 31.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!