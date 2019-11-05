It’s getting colder outside, but the movie season is just starting to heat up. From awards contenders to action flicks, adaptations of best-selling books, and high-octane adventures, there’s something for everyone getting released.

Big stars like Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Adam Sandler, Robert De Niro, and Ryan Reynolds all have films coming out, along with Ewan McGregor in Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining and one of the most anticipated films of the year.

Here’s a look at the must-see fall movies you need to check out in November and December.

