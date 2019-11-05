6 Underground

The Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Corey Hawkins, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Dave Franco, Adria Arjona, and Ben Hardy

The Story: The movie follows Reynolds’ billionaire as he leads a team of vigilantes who fake their own deaths so they are beholden to no government—or anyone else—and can operate as they see fit. The group takes on criminal organizations, terrorists, and other bad guys, brought together “not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future.”

Release Date: The movie will be released by Netflix on December 13, 2019.

The Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Is a Billionaire Vigilante in Michael Bay’s ‘6 Underground’ Trailer >>>

