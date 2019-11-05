Dark Waters

The Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper, and Bill Pullman.

The Story: Based on the incredible true story, which was put together in the article The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare in the New York Times, the movie follows an attorney (Ruffalo) who takes on a case that will change his entire worldview. He finds out that DuPont is connected to unexplained deaths and puts e everything on the line to find the truth. The film from director Todd Haynes is already earning strong reviews ahead of release.

Release Date: Dark Waters will have a limited release on No vember 2 2, 2019 and expands on November 29.

The Trailer:

