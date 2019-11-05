Doctor Sleep

The Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe, and Cliff Curtis

The Story: In this sequel to both the book and movie versions of The Shining, McGregor stars as Dan Torrance, who is still scarred from what happened to him at the Overlook Hotel as a kid. Now, as an adult living with his special “shine” psychic abilities, his life is turned upside-down when a teenage girl named Abra seeks out his help. She has similar abilities he does—and has been fighting against Rose the Hat (Ferguson) and her cult of followers, who feed off of ‘the shine’ in the hopes of becoming immortal.

Release Date: Doctor Sleep hits theaters in the United States on November 8.

