Ford v Ferrari

The Cast: Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Remo Girone and Ray McKinnon.

The Story: The movie follows the team of auto designers, drivers, and engineers—including American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Bale)—as they try and win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966 over the dominant Ferrari, who had won five in a row. The two battle with Ford executives and the dangers of the track as they try and pull off the seemingly impossible. The film is based on a true story, so if you don’t want to be spoiled, don’t look up the results of the 1966 race.

Release Date: Ford v. Ferrari hits theaters on November 15, 2019.

The Trailer: New ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Trailer Takes You Inside the Racecar With Christian Bale and Matt Damon >>>

