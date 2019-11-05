Knives Out

The Cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, Don Johnson, and Lakieth Stanfield

The Story: This muder-mystery is a fun cat-and-mouse game that sparks into action after worldwide bestseller and mystery writer Harlan Thrombey (Plummer) is found dead following his birthday party. Everyone there becomes a suspect for famous detective Benoit Blanc (Craig, playing it with a hilarious Southern accent), including Thrombey’s grandson Ransom (Evans), his son Walt (Shannon), his daughter Linda (Lee Curtis), and Harlan’s nurse Marta (Armas).

The Buzz: Men’s Journal got an early look at this movie, and we can say hands-down it’s one of the best films of the year and definitely one of the most entertaining. The performances are fantastic and it’ll keep you guessing—and laughing—the whole way through. Definitely worth seeing over the holiday weekend when it comes out.

Release Date: Knives Out will be released on November 27, 2019.

The Trailer: Chris Evans Goes Head-to-Head With Daniel Craig in the Wild ‘Knives Out’ Trailer >>>

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!