Parasite

The Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam

The Story: Like many of Bong Joon-ho’s films, Parasite is not quite what it seems on the surface. The dark comedy has some major thriller elements and follows a young man who lives in a poor household who finds a job as a tutor for a rich family. When he brings his parents and his sister into the house in other jobs, conflict arises and things take a turn that you won’t expect.

Release Date: Parasite is now in theaters.

The Trailer:

