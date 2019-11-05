Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Cast: Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, and Billy Dee Williams.

The Story: Taking place one year after the events of The Last Jedi, the remnants of the Resistance will face off against the evil forces of the First Order. Alongside that battle, the ancient conflict between the Jedi and the Sith will reach its climax, bringing the Skywalker saga to an end.

Release Date: The film will be released on December 20.

The Trailer: The New ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer: Lots of Nostalgia, and Rey on the Dark Side >>>

