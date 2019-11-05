The Irishman

The Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano

The Story: The film, based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, tells the story of hitman Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) and his involvement with union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) and crime boss Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci, coming out of his self-imposed retirement). The film is using de-aging technology to make the actors look 30 years younger at times—and trust us, we saw it with our own eyes: It works.

The Buzz: Men’s Journal got an early look at the film at the New York Film Festival, and we’re in agreement with many critics who also saw it: The movie is a major Oscars contender. Pacino is incredible as Jimmy Hoffa, while Pesci and De Niro also give very strong performances.

Release Date: The movie will be released November 1 in theaters, and streaming on Netflix on November 27.

Here’s the Trailer:

