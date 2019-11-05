The Report

The Cast: Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Ted Levine, Michael C. Hall, Tim Blake Nelson, Corey Stoll, Maura Tierney and Jon Hamm

The Story: This Adam Driver drama is based on a true story and follows the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into the CIA use of torture on prisoners after the attacks on 9/11/2001. Driver’s character Daniel J. Jones leads a small team that reads throught millions of CIA documents and battles with the agency to make this information public. Men’s Journal had the chance to see the movie at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and while it’s a very serious subject matter, director Scott Z. Burns’ thrilling film packs an emotional punch and is an absolute must-see. Driver and the entire cast are fantastic, and for any American, it’s a story you should see told.

Release Date: The Report will be released in theaters on November 15 and will be on Prime Video on November 29.

The Trailer:

