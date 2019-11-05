Uncut Gems

The Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, and Eric Bogosian

The Story: From directors Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie (Good Time), the film follows Howard Ratner (Sandler), a gambling-loving NYC-based jeweler who is always looking for a new score. When he gets his hands on a very valuable diamond, things start to spiral out for Ratner as he continues to bet on sports, gamble with his valuables, and gets in trouble with his family and mafia-connected guys in the diamond district.

Release Date: The movie hits theaters in December.

The Trailer: ‘Uncut Gems’ Trailer: Adam Sandler Gambles It All in the New Crime Thriller >>>

