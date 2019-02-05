Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

What It’s About: As written on-screen in the trailer for the film, Anthropocene references the “proposed current geological epoch in which humans are the primary cause of permanent planetary change.” That sums up well the third collaboration between directors Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, and Edward Burtynsky, who turn their eye towards the major impact that humans have had on the globe over thousands of years.

It explores how human beings have affected the way in which the world itself grows and develops naturally, going from a “participant” in that development to now being a “dominating force.” From building concrete seawalls that cover areas of China’s coasts to massive mines built in mountains, the crew travels to six different continents and 20 countries to show just how much mankind has impacted the places where they live. The film is narrated by Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl).

When You Can See It: September 25, 2019