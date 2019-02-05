Sea of Shadows

What It’s About: Executive-produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, the documentary Sea of Shadows is one of the most gripping stories you’ll see this year. The film won the World Cinema Documentary Audience Award at Sundance and the worldwide rights have been picked up by National Geographic Documentary Films, which also put out the award-winning documentary Free Solo.

Director Richard Ladkani (The Ivory Game) follows the fight to save the endangered vaquita whale—the world’s smallest whale—in the Sea of Cortez, telling the story of how environmentalists, activists, scientists, investigators, and the Mexican Navy have come together to battle against what has become an illegal multi-million dollar black market business by Mexican cartels and the Chinese mafia. The groups us illegal nets to catch the lucrative totoaba fish—and since both species are only found in the Cortez Sea, the vaquita population has been threatened by those nets.

When You Can See It: July 12, 2019