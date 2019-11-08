



You know Manny Jacinto from NBC’s The Good Place—now in its final season. We spoke to Jacinto to see what getaway, gear, music, and book have earned his seal of approval.

Read on, Jacinto discusses his anxiety anecdote, love of mellow hip-hop, a Scandinavian spa, and his other recent obsessions. — As told to J.R. Sullivan

Getaway

Next time I travel home to Vancouver, I’m going to the Scandinave Spa at Whistler. It’s only a two-hour drive from Vancouver, and it has all sorts of Nordic steam baths and saunas. You can spend a whole day there relaxing and getting away from everything.

Music

I was in a hip-hop dance crew when I was young, and I still listen to a lot of that kind of music. Right now, I’m into what I like to call grown-man lullabies, like Gallant’s album, Ology. Frank Ocean is in a similar vein, but Gallant is my go-to. He’s mellow.

Luggage

I recently bought a Katz Convertible Sport Duffel Bag by Uri Minkoff for the gym, but I’ve been taking it everywhere, even on set and when I travel. It’s basically a duffel that can turn into a backpack. It’s minimalist and completely black.

Books

The Wisdom of Insecurity, by Alan Watts, helped me deal with the anxiety I had when I first got booked for The Good Place. I tend to look ahead in my career, instead of living in the present.

