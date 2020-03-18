Netflix Party Is the Best Way to Stream Netflix With Friends in Self-Isolation

Netflix in the time of coronavirus has found a new way to bring people together. A new app, Netflix Party, has made it possible to watch your favorite shows and movies while social distancing.

The app is a Google Chrome extension that syncs up video across multiple devices, enabling the sort of long-distance viewing parties that will keep you sane during your social distancing. The service comes equipped with a chat room to let you and your friends share reactions and memes during the show. You can download it from the Chrome web store by going to Netflix Party’s website. The app is free!

To host or join a party, you and your friends need to have Netflix Party downloaded onto your Chrome browsers. Your friends need Netflix, too.

But once you all have the app downloaded, you can check out the latest streaming content from the disinfected den that your bedroom or TV room has grown into. You can finally catch up on Stranger Things, or while away the hours wondering how many push-ups you’ll need to do to look like Henry Cavill in The Witcher. Until our pandemic problems recede, Netflix Party is the ideal way to gather some friends to quarantine and chill.

