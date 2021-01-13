Netflix is teeing up 2021 to be a year-long movie marathon.

The streaming giant announced they will release new, unseen movies every week of the entire year. With approximately 193 million subscribers, Netflix has continued to pour resources into both original productions and acquiring films. Their full 2021 slate includes a whopping 71 titles that will be released in 2021––ranging from action to animation, comedies to horror.

The list of A-list actors and actresses taking roles in Netflix films is a long one and includes Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth and Lin-Manuel Miranda. And one film in particular, “Don’t Look Up,” will feature a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and more.

With movie theaters shuttered and the world continuing to face a surging pandemic, Netflix has positioned itself as the go-to service for at-home entertainment. To get a glimpse of what you can expect from Netflix this year, watch the sizzler reel above. Then check out this complete list of feature films coming Netflix in 2021.

ACTION

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

HORROR

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

THRILLER

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

SCI-FI

Stowaway

ROMANCE

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

DRAMA

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of Woman (January 7)

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger (January 22)

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

WESTERN

The Harder They Fall

COMEDY

8 Rue de l’Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don’t Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (February 19)

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Loud House

Nightbooks

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)

MUSICAL

A Week Away

tick, tick…BOOM

