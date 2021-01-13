Netflix is teeing up 2021 to be a year-long movie marathon.
The streaming giant announced they will release new, unseen movies every week of the entire year. With approximately 193 million subscribers, Netflix has continued to pour resources into both original productions and acquiring films. Their full 2021 slate includes a whopping 71 titles that will be released in 2021––ranging from action to animation, comedies to horror.
The list of A-list actors and actresses taking roles in Netflix films is a long one and includes Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth and Lin-Manuel Miranda. And one film in particular, “Don’t Look Up,” will feature a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and more.
With movie theaters shuttered and the world continuing to face a surging pandemic, Netflix has positioned itself as the go-to service for at-home entertainment. To get a glimpse of what you can expect from Netflix this year, watch the sizzler reel above. Then check out this complete list of feature films coming Netflix in 2021.
ACTION
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
HORROR
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There’s Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
THRILLER
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
SCI-FI
Stowaway
ROMANCE
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
DRAMA
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (January 27)
Pieces of Woman (January 7)
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (January 22)
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
WESTERN
The Harder They Fall
COMEDY
8 Rue de l’Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don’t Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (February 19)
Moxie (March 3)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Loud House
Nightbooks
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
MUSICAL
A Week Away
tick, tick…BOOM
