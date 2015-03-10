Netflix’s ‘Hyperdrive’ Puts Drivers on An Incredible Obstacle Course. Here’s What One Driver Experienced





You’ve never seen an obstacle course like this. For the new Netflix series Hyperdrive, the streamer brought together drivers from around the world to take on a custom-made, ridiculously awesome automotive obstacle course to see who could make it through.

The 10-episode season follows drivers from a wide range of backgrounds using a whole range of cars—including ones like a Nissan 240SX, a Ford Mustang, and a Lamborghini—to make it through the course. Netflix built the incredible course on over 100 acres in upstate New York and filled it with all kinds of jumps, spins, turns, and other amazing obstacles for the drivers to overcome.

The early episodes have qualifying rounds before seeing which drivers make it through to the knockout stage, and then to the semifinal and the finale. One of those drivers, Fielding Shredder from Austin, Texas, took on the course with a 1997 Nissan 240SX, putting it to the test to see if he could make it. Shredder is a driving instructor at Rally School and as a fan of skateboarding, BMX, and driving when he was younger, this course was the perfect fit for him.

(Hyperdrive started streaming on Netflix on August 21 and is now available. Check out the show here.)

Shredder spoke about being on Hyperdrive, the wild course, the craziest thing that happened, and more.

What was it like seeing a course like this?

There’s really been nothing like it before. Intimidating, exciting, intriguing, anxiety inducing, but filled with anticipation. This truly is the first time the world has seen anything like this.

What was your experience like working on the show and being behind the wheel?

It was quite the roller coaster. I had my fair share of car problems and damage to fix between races, but the excitement to get to attack another insane course kept me motivated to keep pushing and get the car fixed no matter what. Battling my internal desire to drive beyond the limit was a struggle, but each time I crossed the finish line filled my entire soul with the best feeling of accomplishment and purpose.

What was the toughest part of the course for you?

Keeping my adrenaline in check was the toughest part because that rush is what I live for, however it’s a fickle beast and tends to end very badly. The craziest part of the course was having to attack obstacles completely blind as my windshield fogged up after the water features making things very challenging.

What’s the craziest thing that you happened to you while driving?

My hopes and dreams flash before my eyes during the middle of race number five! Don’t miss that episode. Also the Atsushi jump was pretty crazy to see.

Did you do any training/preparation for the show?

I was given very little info about the show, and very little time to prepare. I actually had to quit my job to give me a little over a week to prepare myself and my car. I felt like my driving skills were ready but the car needed some help. I did what I could guess would be an ideal setup but really had no idea what exactly I was getting myself into.

What are some unexpected things people might not realize about working on something like this?

That we were driving our own cars that we built with our own hands and money, and we were all responsible for any and all damage that happened on the show. I ended up having to spend thousands of dollars both before and after from all the repairs required to fix my baby. So many people just assume “oh Netflix paid you a bunch,” but that was simply not the case. This was 100% out of pocket and a huge risk for all of us. Would I do it again? In a heartbeat!

What’s the biggest type of accident/wild thing that happened while working on the show?

I’d rather not give away any spoilers but let me just say that 28 cars entered, and not a single car made it out unscathed.

