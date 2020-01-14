Black Widow may have met her match. In the newest trailer for the solo film, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff goes head to head with Taskmaster, giving fans their first look at the villain who has the ability to imitate the fighting skills of anyone he’s battling.

In this latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow will be confronting her past and dealing with the fallout of events that took place in Captain America: Civil War. While the movie likely will hint about future events in the MCU, this one will be taking place before the world-altering battles of Avengers: Endgame.

With Black Widow on the run from her enemies, she seeks out people from her past who might be able to help her now, including her “sister” Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), another Black Widow agent, as well as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), the Russian super-soldier who’s basically a Soviet version of Captain America.

The trailer reveals some new footage and action scenes from the film, including a bridge fight between Black Widow and Taskmaster that received a huge ovation at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Here’s a look at the new trailer:

Black Widow will hit theaters on May 1, 2020.

