During turbulent times, it’s comforting to remember some things never change. For example, there’s always a new Fast and Furious film to look forward to. Vin Diesel and his crew are slated to return when F9 premieres this spring, and a new trailer that dropped during the Super Bowl gives a taste of what’s to come. As usual, it looks like we’re in for a wild ride.

The trailer starts out with a backyard gathering, and you’ll notice plenty of familiar faces: Diesel along with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang. As the action ramps up—there’s a motorcycle chase through the jungle, and some kind of magnetic device pulling a car through a building—you can catch glimpses of some new additions to the cast, including John Cena (who plays Dom Toretto’s long-lost brother), Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. Check it out in the video above.

According to the F9 website, the new film will follow Toretto as he pulls the crew back together to stop a “world-shattering plot” led by his brother. As you’d expect, the action takes place in exotic locales across the globe. In this installment, locations include London, Edinburgh, Tokyo, Central America, Azerbaijan, and Tbilisi.

Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto, hasn’t appeared in a Fast & Furious film since Furious 7 in 2015, and in our Q&A with her, she said she was glad to be on set again.

“It’s amazing to be back,” she told Men’s Journal. “It’s been very cool to be a part of something that continues to grow. Something like this comes once in a lifetime.”

There are some familiar faces behind the camera, too: Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth films in the Fast & Furious franchise, returns to the director’s chair for F9. According to Brewster, he’s already had a big impact on the series.

“I think people forget what Justin Lin did after the third movie,” she said. “With the fourth Fast & Furious, it was his idea to bring back all the originals.”

Unfortunately for fans, the end of the road is coming. After F9, a tenth and final sequel is also planned, marking the end of a film series that has spanned two decades.

F9 premieres on May 28, 2021.

