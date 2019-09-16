Ready, set, drive! The new Ford v Ferrari trailer is here, showcasing the rivalry and teamwork of American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) as they try and win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

Also, spoiler alert: if you don’t want to know what happens at the race, don’t look up the results of the 1966 race!

The film is based on a true story and follows how Shelby tries to create a car that can take down the dominant Ferrari, who at the time won five straight races at 24 Hours of Le Mans in France. Shelby brings in the fearless Miles to drive the car, and the two battle against Ferrari, interference from executives at Ford like Henry Ford II (Tracy Letts) and Lee Iacocca (Jon Bernthal) as they try and win glory.

Director James Mangold (Logan) takes you onto the racetrack and into the car with Miles as he tries to turn the car into a winner. The race sequences teased in the trailer look incredible, and the cars are classic and pretty badass.

Take a look at the new trailer:

Ford v Ferrari will be released on November 15.