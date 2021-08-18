Haven’t been to the movies in a while? Get ready to spend a lot of time in your local theater, because fall 2021 movies are stacked with hit after hit. Whether you’re into high-wattage action (No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick), A-list crime drama (The Many Saints of Newark), or mind-bending sci-fi (Dune), there’s something for everyone on the big screen this season.

We took a deeper look at what’s coming up and rounded up our favorite titles. Here are the fall 2021 movies you’ll want to see in theaters.

Fall 2021 Movies We Can’t Wait to See

Sept. 3: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The first-ever martial arts film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi follows the Marvel comics character of the same name and stars Canadian actor Simu Liu in the title role. Shang-Chi was destined to be an assassin in the Ten Rings organization, but instead of continuing on that path, he chose to live a normal life in San Francisco. As the trailer shows, leaving the Ten Rings behind won’t be so easy.

Sept. 17: Prisoners of the Ghostland

Nicolas Cage in an action film? We’re listening. This one’s a bit bizarre, but it stars Cage as a notorious bank robber, Hero, who’s busted out of jail by a wealthy warlord after the man’s adopted granddaughter goes missing in the mysterious “Ghostland.” Hero is strapped into a bomb-equipped leather suit and given a simple mission: Find the girl in five days, or die.

Sept. 17: Cry Macho

If you’ve been pining to see Clint Eastwood in a true Western (it’s been a while since 1992’s Unforgiven), this is your chance. In Cry Macho, based on a novel of the same name, Eastwood stars as Miko, a faded rodeo star who’s tasked with smuggling a young man from Mexico to the U.S. in order to be reunited with his father (Eastwood also directs).

Oct. 1: The Many Saints of Newark

Sopranos fans, this one’s for you. The Many Saints of Newark is a feature-length prequel to the legendary crime drama series, and it stars Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano (the role played by his real-life father on the HBO TV series) growing up in Newark. Alessandro Nivola plays Dickie Moltisanti, the powerful uncle who Tony idolizes, and it also includes another mob movie heavyweight: Ray Liotta will make an appearance on camera.

Oct. 8: No Time To Die

Daniel Craig’s final turn as 007, No Time to Die will be the 25th installment of the long-running franchise. The film catches up with Bond as he’s enjoying some well-deserved time off in Jamaica, but an old friend and CIA counterpart comes asking for a favor. Bond must rescue a kidnapped scientist and square off against a new villain, Safin (played by Rami Malek). Along the way, he joins forces with a new double-o agent, played by Lashana Lynch.

Oct. 15: The Last Duel

A medieval period piece starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (no, this is not another Boston movie), The Last Duel is based on the last legal duel that took place in 14th-century France. After a knight (played by Adam Driver) is accused of assaulting the wife of Damon’s character, a duel is declared—but that’s not the only fight brewing in this film.

Oct. 15: Halloween Kills

A follow-up to 2018’s Halloween directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Kills has Jamie Lee Curtis and Judy Greer reprising their roles as Laurie Strode and her daughter, Karen. It picks up where the previous film ended. Needless to say, Michael Myers has escaped from the trap set in the last movie, and now it’s up to the Strodes and all of Haddonfield to stop him.

Oct. 15: Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a sequel to 2018’s Venom, starring Tom Hardy in the title role. In the new installment, he has to deal with the day-to-day annoyance of living with his alien symbiote, Venom, and a powerful new villain: Cletus Kasady, a.k.a. Carnage, played by Woody Harrelson (thankfully without the wig he sported in his cameo in the last film).

Oct. 22: Dune

Director Denis Villeneuve is looking to triumph where David Lynch stumbled in his new adaptation of the iconic sci-fi novel Dune. Villeneuve has already teased a Dune 2, saying it’ll take two films to tell the whole story contained in the original book. The upcoming film includes an all-star cast. Timothy Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin all have roles in this action-packed outer space thriller.

Nov. 5: Eternals

The second MCU project on the calendar after Shang-Chi, Eternals sends viewers straight back to the beginning of the MCU timeline, where the titular characters arrive on Earth and help guide mankind through prehistory and the rise of civilization. The action then snaps into modern day, when the Eternals are again reunited to face off against a powerful new threat. Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao is at the helm of this film.

Nov. 11: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The latest revival of the classic ’80s franchise follows Callie, a mother who moves with her two kids to her father’s old farmhouse in Oklahoma. Her dad, it turns out, was one of the original Ghostbusters, and he has some old ghost-fighting equipment stashed away on the farm. When it’s discovered, paranormal activity sweeps through the small town. Paul Rudd stars as a Ghostbusters-obsessed teacher and some original cast members, including Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, will make appearances as well.

Nov. 12: Red Notice

Red Notice will only be released on Netflix, but considering the mega-stars in the cast, we think it’s worth mentioning in this list. When Interpol releases a “red notice” to hunt down a notorious criminal, Rusty, an FBI agent and accomplished tracker played by Dwayne Johnson, works with an unlikely team of two rival criminals—played by Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds—to pull off an incredible heist. No trailer has been released yet.

Nov. 19: Top Gun: Maverick

As far as fall 2021 movies go, this might be the most anticipated. The sequel to the 1986 smash hit, Top Gun: Maverick has Tom Cruise reprising his role as Maverick, but this time, he’s an old vet alongside a young hotshot: the son of his friend Goose, played by Miles Teller. If you loved the high-flying stunts in the original film, the new installment will deliver: Production involved getting the actors up into real F-18 fighter jets and shooting flight sequences in the air. It was Cruise’s idea, and it’s just as intense as it sounds.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!