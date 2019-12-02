The first look at the 25th official Bond film No Time To Die is here, and it looks as action-packed as ever. Even though the teaser trailer is just 14 seconds long, it still has some intense moments, including Daniel Craig’s Bond going airborne on a motorcycle.

The highly anticipated film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the first American director to helm a James Bond movie. The film follows Bond as he’s brought back into the fold after going out of active service and living quietly in Jamaica. When Bond’s old friend, CIA operative Felix Leiter (Jeffery Wright) turns up and asks him to help rescue a kidnapped scientist, the former spy finds himself on the trail of a mysterious villain (Rami Malek), who’s armed with dangerous new technology.

Craig has confirmed that this will be his final Bond film, but it appears he’s saved some incredible stunts for the final movie. Craig stars alongside Ralph Fiennes, Malek, Ana De Armas, and Lashana Lynch, who plays a fellow spy who temporarily took over Bond’s 007 designation when he retired.

The new teaser reveals some adrenaline-charging sequences, including Lynch in an Aston Martin, de Armas shooting guns, cars flipping, and Bond taking his motorcycle on a dizzying jump during a chase scene filmed in Matera, Italy.

Here’s the No Time to Die teaser trailer:

No Time to Die will be released on April 8, 2019.

For more coverage on No Time to Die and the Bond series overall, check out:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!