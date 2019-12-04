His name is Bond, James Bond, and he’s back for a new mission in the first No Time To Die trailer. This will be Daniel Craig’s final appearance as Bond, and it looks like director Cary Joji Fukunaga pulled out all the stops for it, shooting some action-packed stunts in incredible locations around the world.

The 25th official Bond movie picks up with Craig’s super spy living in Jamaica and out of active service when his friend, CIA operative Felix Leiter (Jeffery Wright), shows up to ask for help. After asking Bond to try and rescue a kidnapped scientist, 007 gets wrapped up in a new mission where he tangles with a mysterious villain named Safin (Rami Malek), who is developing dangerous new technology.

Characters from Bond’s past will play heavily in this film, including the returns of both Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann and Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld from Spectre. Bond will also be teaming up with the person who took over his 007 designation when he was out of service in Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, who has a few standout action moments in the trailer. The first look at the movie reveals some incredible sequences, including Lynch driving an Aston Martin, Ana De Armas‘ new Bond girl shooting guns, and Bond launching his motorcycle on a jump over a wall during a chase scene filmed in Matera, Italy.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

No Time to Die will hit theaters on April 8, 2019.

